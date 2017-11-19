Leonard Floyd carted off field with apparent knee injury

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury Sunday against the Lions.

Floyd and Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller were both trying to tackle Lions’ Theo Riddick when Fuller inadvertently ran into Floyd’s right knee.

Fuller also exited the field with a left wrist injury, but returned later in the fourth quarter.

#Bears ruled OLB Leonard Floyd out with a right knee injury. CB Kyle Fuller and DL Eddie Goldman are questionable with left wrist injuries. Floyd was carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Lions. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 19, 2017

The Bears have had bad luck keeping their first round draft picks. Kevin White, who was picked seventh overall in the 2015 draft, has had a career burdened by injury. White was put on injured reserve in September for the third time in three seasons after suffering a shoulder injury.

Floyd was picked ninth overall in the 2016 draft.

Before exiting the game, Floyd had three tackles against the Lions.

NOTE: Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy left the game in the third quarter under concussion protocol. Team officials said Bellamy will not return to the game.