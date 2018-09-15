Bears notebook: Leonard Floyd hampered by club; Seahawks’ Wagner, Wright out

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had a tough assignment against the Packers in Week 1. Not only was he often facing All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, but with the handicap of playing with a club on his broken right hand.

“He held his own,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

Left unsaid was that Floyd is expected to do more than hold his own, even against an elite offensive tackle. Floyd finished with two tackles and one tackle-for-loss. He did impact the play where Khalil Mack stripped the ball from DeShone Kizer, driving Bakhtiari towards Kizer to help set up Mack.

But it wasn’t vintage Floyd. As a rookie, Floyd sacked Aaron Rodgers twice at Lambeau Field — including a strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown. Last year had sacked Rodgers on a third-down play to force a punt when the game was still in reach.

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers runs in for a touchdown past Leonard Floyd #94 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Fangio doesn’t make excuses, but acknowledged that Floyd was limited by the club.

“Oh, for sure. There’s no way around it,” Fangio said when asked about it Friday. “Try to type on your computers there with one hand instead of two. You’ve got your head in the sand if you don’t think that affects a guy’s play.”

Floyd’s effectiveness bears watching Monday night against the Seahawks. It might force Fangio to go to Plan B, with either Sam Acho or Aaron Lynch getting more snaps in place of Floyd. Against the Packers, Floyd played 46-of-60 snaps. Lynch played 21. Acho played 11.

Floyd said he did not notice the club as he was playing. “It didn’t affect how I played, because I played as hard as I could. I didn’t notice it. I was just playing football.”

As for his production … “I did pretty good,” Floyd said. “Some plays I wish I could take back. But on to the next [game].”

Injury report

The Bears will go into Monday night’s game against the Seahawks at nearly full strength — a notable achievement even in Week 2. Guard Kyle Long (ankle) and nickelback Bryce Callahan (knee) practiced fully Saturday and are probable. Reserve safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (arm) is out.

Wagner, Wright out

The Seahawks are not as fortunate. Linebackers Bobby Wagner (groin) and K.J. Wright (knee) — two Legion of Boom veterans — and Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) are out. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and reserve safety Delano Hill (hamstring) are doubtful. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (thigh) is questionable.

Home sweet home

Floyd said he is looking forward to playing at home because he loves Bears fans.

“Chicago has some of the best fans in the league,” Floyd said. “Just looking forward to going out and performing for them.”

Trubisky on Family Feud

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will appear on Celebrity Family Feud at 7 p.m. (Central time) Sunday on Channel 7. He is participating with other 2017 NFL rookies in a charity game against a team of NFL veterans.