Leonard Floyd has surgery for broken hand; Bears believe Adam Shaheen has sprain

Leonard Floyd had surgery Sunday to repair a break in his right hand, but Bears coach Matt Nagy said he hopes the outside linebacker could play Week 1.

Floyd injured his right hand in Saturday’s 24-23 win when he landed awkwardly after being pass-blocked by left tackle Garett Bolles with about four minutes left in the first quarter. Nagy said Floyd could have his hand in a brace, or club, in less than three weeks when the Bears open against the Packers on Sept. 9.

The Bears believe tight end Adam Shaheen has a sprain in his right ankle, though Nagy said he was undergoing further testing Monday.

Shaheen rolled his ankle along the right sideline on the first drive of the game. He limped to the sideline and was eventually carted off the field.

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen works on the field during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

Nagy reiterated that Akiem Hicks, who sat out Saturday’s game after feeling knee soreness that morning, was held out for precautionary reasons.