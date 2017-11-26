Leonard Floyd texted Bears teammates post-surgery

Bears 11/26/2017, 05:35pm
Patrick Finley
PHILADELPHIA — Sam Acho said Sunday that fellow outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has already had surgery to repair the medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments in his right knee.

Floyd, who was put on injured reserve Thursday, texted his position-mates words of encouragement early Sunday. Acho, who started in his place against the Eagles, was inspired.

“When you wake up to a text like that after he just had surgery, and he texted us at 5 in the morning, what else are you supposed to do?” he said. “I didn’t have a choice.”

General manager Ryan Pace told the Bears’ pregame show Floyd will recover relatively quickly.

Leonard Floyd went on injured reserve Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“We feel like he’ll be ready definitely for training camp,” he told on WBBM 780 AM/105.9 FM. “This isn’t an injury that’s going to affect him long-term.”

