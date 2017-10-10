Leonard Floyd’s sack safety provides first score for Bears

So much for Leonard Floyd’s slow start.

The Bears outside linebacker sacked Sam Bradford for a safety late in the first quarter Monday night. On third and 15 from the Vikings’ 5, Floyd beat right tackle Mike Remmers and was positioned behind the quarterback when Bradford decided to roll left. He never saw Floyd, who tackled him from behind for two points.

Monday marked Floyd’s second career safety; he had a sack of the 49ers’ Blaine Gabbert in Week 13 last season. Floyd also found the end zone last year when, after sacking the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers at the 5-yard line, he recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

Floyd had an uneventful start to his second season, not recording his first sack until Week 4 against the Packers.

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd sacks Sam Bradford. (Getty Images)

Floyd is the only Bears player to record a safety since Oct. 16, 2011, when defensive tackle Stephen Paea posted one against the Vikings.

“I just rushed and he held the ball,” Floyd said. “Coverage played well, and I made the sack.”

The Bears’ second-year player finished the first half with two sacks of Bradford, who started his first game since suffering a Week 1 knee problem and then was removed before halftime when he re-aggravated his injury.