Less hitting, more bullpen problems send Cubs to fifth straight loss

ATLANTA – It’s only the first week of the season. How much can this slow start really matter for the Cubs this early, right?

Don’t try that nonsense with Cubs eldest statesman Ben Zobrist.

“It does matter. It will matter at the end of the season,” said Zobrist, who has experienced everything from last place to World Series MVP in his career.

“These games will matter, definitely,” he said. “We know that. Every little game matters. That’s why people are talking about it and caring about it, because everybody knows that it matters.”

Six of the final seven batters Yu Darvish reached base as he failed to pitch out of the fifth on Thursday night against the Braves.

It matters enough that Maddon toured the clubhouse talking to players and coaches individually after Wednesday night’s late-inning blown lead and loss – the same night veteran pitcher Jon Lester said he thought the team was “pressing” because of its months-long emphasis on getting off to a fast start.

“I don’t know if the word’s ‘pressing,’ ” Maddon said. “But definitely is this trying too hard? Is that ‘pressing’? I don’t even know. Definitely guys are so invested.”

By the time Thursday night’s 9-4 loss to the Braves played out, the Cubs were headed into their weekend showdown in Milwaukee on a five-game losing streak – already 4½ games out of first place just six games into the season.

They didn’t lose five in a row last year until May – and never lost six in a row last season.

For what it’s worth, the Cubs haven’t had a losing record six games into the season since the last time they finished in last place (2014) and haven’t been 1-5 since the year they lost 101 games (2012).

Pressing?

“I don’t know,” Zobrist said. “It’s hard to know who would be doing that and who isn’t. I’m looking at execution just like everybody else. Are we executing as a team? There’s some things we’ve done well. There’s some things we obviously haven’t done well execution-wise early.”

Even if you throw out Monday’s six-error loss, the bullpen has been a mess – blowing saves three times already to lose two games in the eighth and another in the seventh.

Even Thursday night the bullpen melted down again – this time in the fifth with the Cubs already trailing 1-0.

Yu Darvish, who pitched better than his seven-walk debut last week, nonetheless couldn’t get through the fifth, allowing six of his final seven batters faced to reach base.

And it got worse from there, when Carl Edwards Jr. walked his first batter to load the bases, unleashed a wild pitch to allow a run to score and then walked the other batter he faced to reload the bases.

Enter Tyler Chatwood. Exit-velocity watch on Nick Markakis’ double to center for three more runs.

By the time the inning was over, the Cubs trailed 6-0.

Not that it mattered much on this night, considering Atlanta pitcher Max Fried was working on a perfect game that he would continue two outs deep into the sixth before Mark Zagunis singled to left-center for the Cubs’ first base runner.

“It’s so early to worry about a bunch of different things,” Maddon said, referring mostly to his relievers, which he said might be thinking too much. “What do you do? You just keep believing in your guys, which I do. You trust your guys, which I do. And you play it out.”