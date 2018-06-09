Lester, Cubs starting to feel vibes of 2016

Prince’s song “1999” blasted through the speakers in the Cubs’ locker room after another narrow victory.

But Jon Lester’s mind focused on a different year that led to an even bigger party on the North Side.

“I think we’re back to ’16, you know?” Lester said after pitching seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Pirates. “I think it took everybody a little bit last year to recover and get back to normal.

“When you come off that high of Game 7, you’re looking for that high, you’re trying to get up for every game, and it’s just not there. I think it took a while for that. This year, I feel like everybody just came in with a different mentality.”

Recent results have supported Lester’s claim.

At 37-24, the Cubs are a season-high 13 games above .500. They secured their fifth consecutive series win Saturday and will go for the three-game sweep in the series finale.

The Cubs have won eight of nine, 11 of 13 and 12 of 15.

“We’ve been making great plays these past few days,” Javy Baez said. “We’ve been playing good baseball these last 15 games. Hopefully, we just keep it going. As long as we play good defense for our pitchers like we’ve been doing, I think that’s what wins games – playing perfect defense. Hits are going to come.”

Baez did his part on defense, sprinting past the right field line and into foul territory to make a dazzling catch to end the game. The play provided a finishing touch on a stellar day of defense that included full-sprint catches by Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward, as well as snares in the infield by Kris Bryant and Addison Russell.

The Cubs posted their ninth shutout of the season, more than they had in all of 2017 (eight).

“Our defense today was spectacular,” Joe Maddon said. “It’s been spectacular more recently. The outfield play, probably if you compare it to the last couple years, is really jacked up in a good way.”

So is Lester.

The veteran southpaw endured an up-and-down 2017 season as he finished with a 13-8 record and 4.33 ERA, nearly two points higher than his 2.44 ERA in 2016. Some critics wondered whether innings and age had started to catch up to him.

Now, the 34-year-old looks like an ace again. His one-hit outing against the Pirates extended his scoreless innings streak to 16, and he improved to 7-2 with a 2.22 ERA on the season.

In his past eight starts, he is 5-1 with a 1.63 ERA.

“I think the biggest thing is I just feel good,” Lester said. “Compared to last year with where I was at, body wise, mechanically, everything never really synced up. I don’t know what that was, maybe just the long two years or whatever here with the playoffs and World Series and stuff like that, maybe I didn’t get a chance to recover. I don’t know.

“But this year, I feel better. My body feels better. I’m recovering. I’m taking my bullpens into starts. It’s good right now.”

Lester felt as if he could have pitched another inning, but instead Maddon turned to Justin Wilson for the eighth and Steve Cishek for the ninth to pick up his second save. Closer Brandon Morrow is healthy but getting an extra couple days off.

Maddon said he might rest other bullpen arms in the future – a plan that is helped by Lester’s consistency.

“It’s been very impressive, and it’s been very necessary,” Maddon said. “A starter going six-plus or seven permits less usage at the end, which permits a team to stay hot.”