Jon Lester jokes about being cut from All-Star Game: ‘Hey MLB, You mad at me?’

Talk about awkward.

After being named to his second All-Star Game in three seasons, Cubs left-hander Jon Lester jokingly threw shade on Twitter at MLB on Monday.

Lester was attempting to buy his own 2018 All-Star jersey online when he ran into some trouble. It turns out there isn’t a 2018 National League All-Star jersey available with his name emblazoned on the back.

“You guys mad at me?” he wrote. “Did I get cut?”

Hey there @MLB I'm trying to buy myself an All-Star jersey (I was told I made the team) but I can't seem to find one with my name on it. You guys mad at me? Did I get cut? — Jon Lester (@JLester34) July 9, 2018

A quick search on MLBShop.com shows that Javy Baez is this year’s only Cubs’ All-Star that has a jersey. (Sorry, Willson Contreras. It looks like you’re left out, too.)

Fans do have the chance to customize their own jerseys, so it looks like that’s what Lester will have to do.

Lester, a now five-time All-Star, most definitely didn’t get cut, but it’s always nice to see the humorous side of a pitcher who doesn’t mess around on the mound.