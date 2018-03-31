Let there be no shame in Loyola’s game after a 69-57 Final Four loss to Michigan

SAN ANTONIO — For game after magical game, 11th-seeded Loyola showed us how to win.

Saturday night in a game as big for the Ramblers as all of Texas, they showed us how to lose.

Let there be no shame in their game after a 69-57 loss to third-seeded Michigan.

It was far from a perfect effort from Porter Moser’s team. There were too many turnovers committed, too many offensive rebounds allowed and a devastating absence of three-point shots made.

Loyola's bench late in the second half. (AP/Eric Gay)

But the Ramblers came back from an early 12-4 deficit with a 15-3 run that gave everyone supporting them — from here to Rogers Park — hope. They took a double-digit second-half lead with their trademark grit and toughness. Marques Townes and Aundre Jackson carried the flag for a while. Then Cameron Krutwig took it. Then Clayton Custer took it.

Toward the end, all that had was a prayer — and one another. There would be time for hugs between Moser, the breakout coach, and his old hands Ben Richardson and Donte Ingram. There would be teary hugs from Sister Jean for her boys as they walked up the tunnel and into that good night.

And it was a good night — another one of many the Ramblers have given us. They held their own at the Final Four, because that’s what they’re made of. Hopefully, for all of them, the good times are just beginning.