Let’s get physical: What to expect from Bears in training camp under Matt Nagy

BOURBONNAIS – On Saturday, the gates of Olivet Nazarene University open to the masses. Bears fans will get their first look at the new-look world of coach Matt Nagy during his first training camp.

With Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace speaking on Thursday, here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Bears in camp:

Let’s get physical

Proving that he’s an apple that didn’t fall from Andy Reid’s coaching tree, Nagy promised to have a physical training camp. He told the players to expect as much when his offseason program ended.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches the Bears practice. (AP)

“We need to callous our team a little bit,” Nagy said.

It’s what Reid did with the Eagles and still does with the Chiefs. It’s because Nagy, similar to Reid, wants a physical, a come-get-some team on both sides.

It’s also a significant difference from Marc Trestman’s first camp with the Bears in 2013. Trestman, similar to Nagy, was hired in part to modernize the offense, but his camps lacked punch. The biggest hits arguably came during scuffles between players.

Pace is fully on board for a physical camp, especially with young team and a new offense to install.

“I do agree with the philosophy that sometimes you have to build callous,” Pace said. “It will be a physical camp and we welcome that.”

What about injuries?

The Bears dealt with a rash of injuries under coach John Fox, particularly in his first two years. A spate of soft-tissue injuries led to changes in their schedule, workouts and personal plans for players.

With a physical camp planned, Nagy said there will be “a method to the madness.” The team must be “calculated” with certain players.

“Every team out there is going to bang and have live periods,” Nagy said. “You just go with it. The guys understand that.”

Nagy said that he doesn’t expect that any players will start on the physically unable-to-perform list, though physicals and fitness testing might change that.

Last year, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was placed on the PUP list after the camp’s opening news conference.

Nagy called health his “biggest concern.”

“The biggest thing that any coach in the NFL will tell you is that you want to come out healthy,” Nagy said. “You have to have some luck involved in that.”

QB-centric team

When former quarterback Jay Cutler arrived to training camp in the past, it typically became a scene. He did interviews standing on stairs or while seated on benches. One year, he arrived around dinner time. Another, he pulled up in a conversion van.

Under Nagy, more is expected. Trubisky and the quarterbacks arrived on Monday, three days before the rest of the team on Thursday.

The purpose?

“What it does is it kind of gives them a little tune-up,” Nagy said. “All of us go away for five weeks and now you come back. This is a new schedule for some of these guys.”

And now they’re acclimated. The quarterbacks are leading the way, starting with Trubisky.

“They get greased up for three days of throwing,” Nagy said. “So now they feel pretty good. It gets them back in the mode of calling plays. This is from the quarterback’s perspective in the huddle. [It’s] just understanding from early in the morning until late at night, what’s the daily routine look like, how do they take care of themselves.”

Man on the move

Nagy called “keeping a pulse of the players” an important factor for him in his first training camp. That involves all players, too.

“What I need to do as a head coach is not just focus on the offense and where that’s at,” Nagy said. “I’ve got to have a pulse on defense and special teams. Do guys need a water break at a certain time? How’s the health status of a certain player?”

As it was during the offseason program, learning how to divide his time is a work in progress for Nagy.

With a new offense to install and Trubisky to teach, Nagy is naturally drawn to his offense. That’s why having experienced coordinators in Vic Fangio and Chris Tabor is invaluable for Nagy in his first season.

Nagy, though, believes that the long days of camp will provide him with more opportunities to move around his team, which includes having more one-on-one talks with his own staff members.

“It’s getting a little easier for me,” Nagy said. “Things are slowing down a little bit as far as on the offensive side, which allows me to go over and watch the defensive drills or slip into a meeting here or there.”

Open to changes

Nothing seems set in stone for Nagy, particularly with an extra week of camp and a fifth exhibition with the Bears playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Ravens on Aug. 2.

Nagy also spoke about finding a balance, whether it’s the health of his players or getting rookies more work in certain practices.

The difference is that Pace, being in his fourth year in Bourbonnais, is can now offer more advice. It was a different situation than in 2014, when Fox was in charge of his 14th camp and Pace was in his first as general manager.

“Matt and I talked all the time throughout summer, ‘Hey, these are potential obstacles that we could hit or potential speed bumps along the way,’ ” Pace said. “If we talk about them beforehand maybe we can prevent them or maybe when they do happen we know what to expect. That’s just part of the process. I still feel I’m pretty young at this. But that communication is important.”