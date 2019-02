Let’s play 2! Cubs enjoy day-night split-squad doubleheader

MESA, Ariz. — As if an Anthony Rizzo-Jose Abreu matchup in a Cubs-Sox rivalry game wasn’t big enough for a Saturday exhibition game in the most hyped Cubs spring training in more than a decade, the Cubs add a split-squad night game against the Dodgers at 8 p.m.

Lineup vs. Sox:

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jason Heyward

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Anthony Rizzo

LF John Andreoli

C Tim Federowicz

DH David Ross

SS Kris Negron

2B Munenori Kawasaki

(RHP Jason Hammel)

Lineup vs. Dodgers:

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

DH Miguel Montero

LF Jorge Soler

1B Javy Baez

C Willson Contreras

CF Albert Almora

RF Juan Perez

(RHP Trevor Cahill)