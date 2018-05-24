White Sox make moves after Welington Castillo’s suspension

The White Sox made a trio of roster moves following MLB’s announcement of Welington Castillo’s 80-game suspension Thursday. Infielder Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain, outfielder Charlie Tilson was recalled from Class AAA Charlotte and the contract of Alfredo Gonzalez was purchased from Class AAA.

Gonzalez, 25, effectively serves as the replacement to Castillo on the 25-man roster. The catcher joins a tandem with Omar Narvaez, who will step into the starting role after backing up Castillo for the first part of the season.

Gonzalez was hitting .169/.279/.191 with two doubles and zero homers in 27 games with Charlotte before his promotion, so he probably won’t be known for his bat on the South Side.

Garcia exited the Sox’ last game after injuring his knee while stealing a base. The versatile 27-year-old has a .262/.308/.369 batting line this season. His injury opens the spot for Tilson, a 25-year-old former top prospect who graduated from New Trier.

Charlie Tilson is here. “I couldn’t wait to get on that plane and into this clubhouse” pic.twitter.com/D6lD34Eu8C — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 24, 2018

However, Tilson has struggled at the Class AAA level with a .288 on-base percentage and zero home runs this season. If he makes it into a game, it’ll be his first MLB appearance since 2016, when he recorded just two at-bats before a devastating hamstring injury ended his season and derailed his career.