White Sox put Leury Garcia on 10-day disabled list, make 3 other moves

Leury Garcia is heading to the DL for the second time this season. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The White Sox shook up their roster before opening a three-game series against the Yankees with four roster moves Monday. Utility man Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list while catcher Dustin Garneau was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

In their place, outfielder Ryan LaMarre was recalled from Charlotte and catcher Kevan Smith was reinstated from paternity leave.

Garcia left the Sox’ 8-7 win over the Rays on Sunday with a sore left hamstring. The 27-year-old had been playing well lately with a .303 batting average over his last 20 games, pushing his season batting line up to .280/.310/.394. He went 1-of-3 with one RBI before leaving the game Sunday.

This will be Garcia’s second trip on the DL this season after missing a little over three weeks in late May and early June due to a knee sprain.

LaMarre, who was acquired off waivers from the Twins earlier this year, returns to the big leagues after a 10-game stint with Charlotte in which he batted .220/.273/.366.

Smith needed to come off paternity leave Monday after missing the maximum of three games. Garneau made one successful appearance in his place, hitting 1-of-2 with one RBI and one walk Sunday.

Without Garcia, Adam Engel likely will get a crack at taking back over the gig in center field. Garcia started in center in four of the last five games, but Engel has appeared in that spot nearly 100 times this season. It’s clearly for his defense because Engel is hitting .222/.273/.305 with two home runs in 279 plate appearances.