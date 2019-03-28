Leury Garcia’s Opening Day start ‘one of happiest moments of my life’

Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia is safe at second base duirng a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you were surprised to see Leury Garcia penciled into the White Sox Opening Day lineup, playing center field in favor of Adam Engel and leading off, you shouldn’t have been, manager Rick Renteria said.

“Real simple,” Renteria said. “Leroy’s actually had a really nice spring, we’ve used him a lot in that slot. It’s kind of given him a feel for it and he’s taken advantage of it.”

And if you were surprised, you weren’t the only one. In fact, Garcia was, too, even though he batted .431 in spring training.

“It surprised me. I thought it was going to be Engey,” Garcia said. “Ricky told me the other day, but when I actually saw my name in the lineup it was one of the happiest moments of my life.”

A career .244 hitter who hasn’t played more than 82 games in part because of injuries, Garcia, 28, batted .271 and .270 the last two seasons but with a combined 22 walks.

“It was the best spring of my career,” Garcia, a switch-hitter who can play all three outfield positions and three infield spots, said. “If I can stay healthy, I can stay in the lineup and help the team.”

Engel was a Gold Glove candidate who batted .235/.279/.336 last season.

“Hey man, Leroy is so instinctive,” Sox outfielders coach Daryl Boston said. “This dude has instincts that are unmatched. He just sees the ball and goes and gets it. His routes are great, and he’s excellent at charging the ball, gets rid of it. We’re better when he’s out there. There is no doubt about it. When we have him and [Engel] in the outfield at the same time, we’re pretty solid.”

Willing to add

General manager Rick Hahn tried to land Manny Machado in the offseason but made no additions after missing, even though many free agents remained out there. It might have been something to consider with the AL Central looking weaker than usual.

“We did beef up the roster [in the offseason] for what we were trying to accomplish,” said Hahn, of adding Alex Colome, Kelvin Herrera, Ivan Nova, Ervin Santana, Yonder Alonso, Jon Jay and James McCann. “There was a couple of long term pieces that obviously didn’t wind up going our way in the end. It doesn’t change the fact that the trajectory we are on right now is a good one and very optimistic about for the long term.”

Should the Sox surprise in year three of the rebuild, Hahn said they will consider adding.

“Look, if things go well, we would love to be in the situation in July where we are making tough decisions about prioritizing the long term vs. feeding this season and putting us in a better position to win now,” Hahn said. “That qualifies as a good problem to have.

“As we started talking about potential veteran trade acquisitions and we are starting to be asked for some of our young players we certainly are not eager to move but we are in fact within a year or year and a half of being in a position where we are going to have to start trading from this prospect base.”

This and that

Hahn reiterated that contract extension talks with Jose Abreu, whose six-year deal is up after the season, would likely not occur during the season.

*Former Royal and new Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera saw the visitors clubhouse for the first time.

“I was wondering what it looks like,” Herrera said. “Now I know.”

*The Sox’ first 11 games are daytime starts. Today’s game was the earliest opener in franchise history.