LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball leaving Lithuania team after suffering from injuries

LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania professional team. | Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their professional Lithuania team, BC Prienu Vytautas, by mutual agreement because the two brothers are hurt.

LiAngelo suffered an ankle injury and LaMelo has been dealing with back pain.

BC Prienu Vytautas announced on Thursday that the two younger brothers of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball were leaving the team with only two games remaining in the season.

Vytautas head coach Virginijus Seskus was shocked by their decision to leave, according to ESPN.

“It’s just another proof they came here to make a show, not for basketball,” Seskus said. “It’s sad they didn’t understand what we gave them. We understand how they helped us, but they don’t.”

LaVar Ball, the father of the two American-born players, told Lithuanian basketball writer Donatas Urbonas that he was upset with LaMelo’s diminished playing time. LaVar said he like Lithuania, its people and BC Vytautas, but he “just didn’t get along with the coach.”

“We’re not going to waste our time no more,” LaVar said.

LiAngelo, 19, left UCLA in December after he was suspended for shoplifting during the Bruins’ trip to China. While with BC Vytautas, he averaged 12.6 points and 21.2 minutes in 14 games. Meanwhile, LaMelo, 16, left his California high school to turn pro and play in Lithuania. He averaged 6.5 points and 12.4 minutes in eight games.

Since the two decided to play professionally, they surrendered their NCAA eligibility. LiAngelo declared for the NBA draft. But LaMelo has another three years before he is draft eligible.