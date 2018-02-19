Lifeless start leads to latest loss for Blackhawks

Alec Martinez loves playing at the United Center. The Detroit-area native has some buddies in the area, the crowd is always hyped, and the games between his Los Angeles Kings and the Blackhawks tend to be fun ones. Oh, and one of the biggest moments of his career happened there.

But it’s not as if Martinez was immediately hit with a flood of memories of his overtime goal in Game 7 of the 2014 Western Conference final when he stepped into the building on Monday. And not just because he scored an even bigger goal 12 days later, the Stanley Cup-winner in double-overtime.

“Maybe once I’m done playing, but I don’t really look back at that anymore,” Martinez said before the Hawks’ 3-1 loss to the Kings, their ninth loss in 10 games. “The way I see it, we haven’t done it in three years, and we need to do it again.”

Indeed, Monday’s Kings-Hawks matchup didn’t quite have the luster — or the juice — of those earlier showdowns, back when the Kings and Hawks traded Stanley Cups for four years. Those memories of Patrick Kane’s Game 5 hat trick and the now-famous “heartbreaker” celebration in 2013, and the thrilling 2014 conference final — hailed as one of the most exciting series in recent hockey history — are starting to grow fuzzy with time. Since that 2014 Cup, the Kings have won one playoff game. Since the 2015 Cup, the Hawks have lost in the first round twice.

Carl Dahlstrom dives to stop the shot of Kings winger Adrian Kempe during the second period Monday night. (AP Photo)

And entering Monday’s matchup, neither the Kings nor the Hawks were in the playoff picture, though the Kings are at least still in the mix, unlike the fading Hawks.

“With the [salary] cap, you lose players, and it’s just how the league is now,” longtime Kings forward Dustin Brown said. “You’ve got to draft well, really, to stay on top. You go through ebbs and flows with the team. We haven’t been very good the last few years. We’re trying to get back and give ourselves a chance, and the Blackhawks are in the same boat, really.”

The Kings have at least gotten back in contention thanks in large part to a resurgent season by Anze Kopitar, who had 63 points in the first 58 games. He’s a year older and plays a similar style to Jonathan Toews, lending some hope for a big bounce-back season by the Hawks captain next year. Of course, the Kings fired both coach Daryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi last spring, giving them a new direction and seemingly a new life.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are far out of the race for the two Western Conference wild cards. And too many efforts like Monday night’s are a big reason why. None of the positive feelings and momentum from Saturday’s 7-1 rout of the Capitals carried over into this one, as the Hawks looked lost and lifeless for the first half of the game.

Ninety seconds in, a Connor Murphy turnover led to a Tyler Toffoli shot off the post, and that became the story of the game — the Hawks’ terrible puck management. Torrey Mitchell’s big shot from the top of the slot made it 1-0 at 8:31 of the first, and Andy Andreoff’s redirection of a Jonny Brodzinski pass made it 2-0 at 16:37. By that point, the Kings were out-shooting the Hawks 14-3. Recently acquired Dion Phaneuf made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 4:04 of the second.

The Hawks showed signs of life after that, and Patrick Sharp scored on a Carl Dahlstrom rebound at 1:42 of the third, but Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick made several big stops — including two on Brandon Saad shorthanded, and one on Artem Anisimov on a Hawks power play — down the stretch to stave off the comeback.

