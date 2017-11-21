Lions coach denies player stepped on Bears’ Charles Leno intentionally

The NFL will review a first-quarter play Sunday in which Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead stepped on Bears left tackle Charles Leno’s left leg as he lay on the ground.

At issue is whether the step was intentional. Lions coach Jim Caldwell told Detroit reporters Tuesday it was not.

“I was unaware of it until, I guess, this just came up this morning.” he said, “And I highly doubt that’s the case — that it was intentional.”

Leno appeared to kick his leg up after Whitehead landed on him following Jordan Howard’s four-yard run on the Bears’ first possession.

This screen shot shoes Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead step on Charles Leno, but was it intentional?

The NFL reviews every play as part of standard procedure.