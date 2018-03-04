Little League dad Konerko loving life after White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox have Paul Konerko’s number. If they want to pair the Sox great and fan favorite with one of Konerko’s favorites, broadcasting great Ken Harrelson, he will drop what he’s doing and go to Chicago.

“I’m in, so when my phone rings I’ll get on a plane and go out there for sure,’’ Konerko said Sunday. “I’m all in for it.’’

“Like everyone else, I am a big fan of the Hawk.”

Harrelson, in his role as ambassador, will do about 20 TV games this season, including one with former Konerko teammate and friend A.J. Pierzynski. If Konerko’s day – should it happen — fall on a day the nine-year-old Arizona youth baseball team coached by him and J.J. Putz have a game, Putz might have to run the little ballclub on his own.

Enjoying retirement life after getting out of baseball following the 2014 season and having his No. 14 number retired in 2015, Konerko is also all-in as a coach, alongside former teammate Putz who plays “the bad cop” while Paul plays “bad cop” as coaches of their boys’ team. Both were good cops at the Sox’ spring training facility Sunday, showing a rambunctious bunch around the place. While taking a group picture with prized pitching prospect Michael Kopech, one shouted, “This is the greatest day of my life!”

The best part of Konerko’s life now, he said, is having more time for his kids, which is where the enjoyment of coaching comes in. He sounded like a thousand other coach/dads talking about his kid’s team.

“We’ve had some of them since they were seven and have moved it over to a more competitive atmosphere,’’ he said. “Just seeing these kids where they were at seven or eight years old, just the light bulb is starting to go on.

“They’re getting to that age where I can talk some hitting with them and talk good baseball with them.’’

Konerko has always been fond of baseball’s old-school managers, and when asked who’s style he is taking after, he offered up, “Earl Weaver?” with a smile.

Is there a “Manager’s Corner” show in his future?

“Down the line, maybe but I don’t know,’’ he said. “Coaching, all those years that I had coaches, you take for granted how much work coaches do. The equipment, the scheduling all that stuff is not easy — it’s almost a full-time job right now running these kids around.’’

As for the current Sox, Konerko said he is high on Matt Davidson, saying 40 homers and an All-Star season isn’t out of the question. He likes what he sees of the rebuild, especially with the current state of the AL Central, and isn’t ruling out the Sox sneaking up on teams this season.

“I wouldn’t concede anything but you can see the pieces are there to build for the long term,’’ he said. “With the ages of these guys, where they’re at with the contracts, you don’t have to be a genius to see it’s all moving in the right direction. At some point they have to go out and do it. They have everything they have, and it will happen and will probably be a good team for a decent number of years. I know it’s painful, but I think it’s past that painful part. We’ll see what happens.’’

A 2005 Sox World Series hero who hit 439 career homers, Konerko, who turns 42 Monday, looks fit enough to still be playing but said he only misses the people he built relationships with in baseball, not the game itself.

“As far as the game I played a long time and there was not much left I wanted to do, really nothing,” he said. “When you exit the game like that, I don’t ever look at a game on TV and say I wish I was out there. I got everything I wanted out of it and did what I wanted to do.”