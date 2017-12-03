LIVE BLOG: Bears host 49ers at Soldier Field

Updates from the Bears’ game against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field:

• • •

Charles Leno popped for a pretty obvious hold. Tarik Cohen’s successful screen coming back.

• • •

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is making his eighth start Sunday. (Getty Images)

What momentum? Bears let Niners drive down the field, but Kyle Fuller makes a big hit on third down. Robbie Gould kicks a 28-yard field goal through the north uprights, and it’s Bears 7, 49ers 6.

• • •

The Bears say Pernell McPhee has a shoulder injury and is quesitonable to return. He’s had his helmet taken away, and that’s usually a sign he won’t.

• • •

Mitch Trubisky did a great job stepping up in the pocket on third down to find Dontrelle Inman in the back of the end zone in the first quarter’s final minute. It’s the Bears’ first offensive touchdown in more than five-and-a-half quarters. Cairo Santos makes the extra point — for those wondering about his health after Pat O’Donnell’s kickoff. Bears 7, 49ers 3

• • •

Dan Hampton just said during an in-game interview that Brian Urlacher should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s up for induction in early February.

• • •

Kyle Fuller wrestles the ball away from Louis Murphy for an interception. Fuller’s last pick came in 2015 against the Redskins. Officials review the play, and it stands. Bears finally have something good come of a replay.

• • •

Good coverage by 49ers on third-and-7 to force a sack of Mitch Trubisky, ending the Bears’ first possession. Punt.

• • •

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee came off the field and went to the injury tent on the 49ers’ first possession. Potentially horrible news for an already-thin Bears outside linebacker corps.

• • •

Robbie Gould kicks a 33-yard field goal to cap a 14-play, 60-yard drive for the 49ers. He’s cheered when he takes the field, and then those cheering fans are booed by other fans. 3-0, 49ers.

• • •

All-time dumb penalty on Roy Robertson-Harris, hitting Jimmy Garoppolo as he runs out of bounds. Rather than third-and-9, 49ers have first-and-goal at the 9.

• • •

Crowd two minutes into the game pic.twitter.com/Sw6caw4LS8 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 3, 2017

• • •

Chris Prosinski, who at this time last week was simply a workout warrior in Highland Park, gets the start at safety.

• • •

Here’s a new one: Bears punter Pat O’Donnell kicked off. The Bears’ public relations staff said they it doesn’t know if Cairo Santos is hurt. The placekicker, who battled a groin injury earlier this year, wasn’t on the injury report during the week.

The Bears, America’s greatest coin flip team, won the coin toss and will defer to the second half.

• • •

Niners kicker Robbie Gould, who said this week there’s no such thing as a revenge game, spent a lot of pregame warmups mingling wth Bears players and staffers. Sunday is his first game at Soldier Field since the Bears cut him before the start of the 2016 season. He was a captain Sunday.

• • •

Pregame required reading:

Four #Bears questions: On interviewing coordinators, Danny Trevathan's return, who plays safety and more https://t.co/3RioZtouFt — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 1, 2017

Fundamental fixes: What #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky can learn from Jimmy Garoppolo. My column, your ?s and more: https://t.co/4gkh4NbIRj — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 2, 2017

Mitch Trubisky's footwork not the #Bears only fundamental issue. Their run game production has fluctuated like a penny stock all season — from 55 yards to 222 to 6 in the past 3 games alone: https://t.co/lnfnDAQjIj — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) December 1, 2017

• • •

Guard Josh Sitton and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan are playing Sunday. Sitton was limited in practice all week after he was concussed against the Eagles, while Trevathan will play for the first time in more than a month — he strained his calf against the Saints.