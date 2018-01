LIVE BLOG: Bears introduce Matt Nagy as head coach

The Bears are introducing head coach Matt Nagy on Tuesday afternoon at Halas Hall. Follow along with all the latest developments here:

Nagy must hit the ground running. Here are five questions he has to answer Tuesday.

New Bears coach Matt Nagy with Chiefs QB Alex Smith. (AP)

Nagy signed his contract:

Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky met during the pre-draft process and have reunited inside Halas Hall:

Required reading:

Joe One for new #Bears coach Matt Nagy: convincing Vic Fangio to stay at defensive coordinator. Tuesday could be decision-day for Fangio and the Bears: https://t.co/FOVta6sfzD — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 8, 2018

In Matt Nagy, #Bears have QB mind for their promising QB Mitch Trubisky. My column, thoughts on Nagy:https://t.co/RzU99mup9Q — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 8, 2018

So who is new #Bears coach Matt Nagy? A Pennsylvania-raised, strong-armed Arena League QB with an intense streak who climbed his way up from a summer internship, the same way GM Ryan Pace did https://t.co/OGGiOlgKMq — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 9, 2018

TIMELINE: How the #Bears' week-long head coaching search landed on #Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. https://t.co/66yDOjp2BJ — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 8, 2018

Updated column: #Bears GM Ryan Pace is rolling the dice big time on inexperienced Matt Nagy. https://t.co/UMMuvm2DVw — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) January 8, 2018