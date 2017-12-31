LIVE BLOG: Bears play Vikings in coach John Fox’s likely finale

• • •

Why today is likely John Fox’s final game, and what happens next:

Three years later, in the same city, #Bears are on the ‘clean edge of change’ again. On the John Fox finale https://t.co/hk8m38XjpX — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 31, 2017

• • •

Why the Bears have seen Mitch Trubisky make strides this year, from our Adam L. Jahns:

My Sunday #Bears column. Come for the long, detailed look at Mitch Trubisky's development, stay for my head-coaching list and top five positional needs. Read: https://t.co/pFHJ3tY49m — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 31, 2017

• • •

If the Bears fire John Fox, what’s the timeline for interviewing candidates?

So what’s the timeline after Black Monday? That and more in my 4 #Bears questions https://t.co/qcf5PwfaLy — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 31, 2017

• • •

Our Mark Potash, on what Ryan Pace should say Monday:

A preview of Ryan Pace's opening statement at Monday's press conference — what the #Bears GM should say following the 2017 season finale: https://t.co/37Cy3yj1b5 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) December 30, 2017

• • •

The Bears will miss two offensive line starters Sunday, bringing their total to three. Hroniss Grasu will start at center, with Cody Whitehair at guard and Bradley Sowell at right tackle.