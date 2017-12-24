LIVE BLOG: Bears try to keep Browns winless

It is Cameron Lee. He goes to left guard, Bradley Sowell to right tackle.

• • •

Bad news for the Bears. Right tackle Bobby Massie seemed to injure his right knee on Jordan Howard’s touchdown. The Bears are woefully thin at offensive line, playing without Josh Sitton and Tom Compton today. Kyle Long was put on injured reserve last week. If Massie can’t return, the Bears would likely turn to Cameron Lee, an undrafted rookie from Illinois State.

• • •

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws Sunday. (AP)

After Mitch Trubisky’s draw got the Bears to the 1, Jordan Howard plunged forward for a touchdown. Despite having extra time to clear off a spot to kick the ball, Mike Nugent has his kick blocked. Bears 6, Browns 0.

• • •

The snow has made the footing here dicey at best, but that didn’t stop the Browns from blitzing Justin Currie on third down, sacking Mitch Trubisky. Both teams have punted.

• • •

As expected, Hroniss Grasu started at center, moving Cody Whitehair to right guard. Bradley Sowell is at left guard.

• • •

Zach Miller returned to Soldier Field for the first time since dislocating his knee. He stood on the sideline and was interviewed on the scoreboard. Miller walked to the sideline — in the snow — without the help of crutches.

The Bears tight end said Thursday that he was trying to strengthen his knee before another surgery.

• • •

The Bears, America’s greatest coin toss team, wins again. They’ve won 18 of 21 tosses this year, counting the preseason and overtime. They’ll defer to the second half.

• • •

Jordan Howard’s wearing Santa shoes — for warmups:

He's wearing just for warmups. But they're remarkable, aren't they? https://t.co/GVDsHGU2q1 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 24, 2017

• • •

How many people will sit through the snow to watch these two teams? My story from Sunday’s paper:

• • •

The Bears will play without both guards — Josh Sitton and Tom Compton were ruled inactive.