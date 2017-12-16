Live blog: Bears vs. Lions in Detroit

Bears 12/16/2017, 03:38pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

DETROIT — Updates from the Bears’ game at the Lions:

Matt Prater, last seen beating the Bears with field goals, kicks a 48-yarder to cap a 47-yard drive that featured 15 penalty yards. Lions 3, Bears 0.

• • •

Safety Chris Prosinski, who was injured on the Lions’ third-down conversion, went straight to the locker room. Second-year safety Deon Bush takes is place. Worth noting: the Bears made Deiondre’ Hall a healthy scratch.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) greet each other after an NFL football game,, in Chicago. The Lions won 27-24. Both coaches will be leaning on their quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Mitchell Trubisky are meeting for the second time this year. (AP)

• • •

Welcome to the game, Eddie Goldman. The defensive tackle gets the start after battling a hip injury, and gets flagged after the first play for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Bears won ANOTHER coin toss. They’ve won 17 of their last 20 if you count overtime (totally) and preseason games (ehhh).

• • •

Pregame reading:

 

• • •

Pregame predictions:

• • •

Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) will not play, but Bears starters Pernell McPhee and Eddie Goldman will.

 

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Zach LaVine ready for a Bulls debut filled with shock and 'awe'
Ballplayer sues White Sox over injury at Guaranteed Rate Field
GREENBERG: It’ll never be the same with the Cubs as it was in 2016 – Chicago Sun-Times
Live blog: Bears vs. Lions in Detroit – Chicago Sun-Times