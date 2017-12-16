Live blog: Bears vs. Lions in Detroit
DETROIT — Updates from the Bears’ game at the Lions:
Matt Prater, last seen beating the Bears with field goals, kicks a 48-yarder to cap a 47-yard drive that featured 15 penalty yards. Lions 3, Bears 0.
• • •
Safety Chris Prosinski, who was injured on the Lions’ third-down conversion, went straight to the locker room. Second-year safety Deon Bush takes is place. Worth noting: the Bears made Deiondre’ Hall a healthy scratch.
• • •
Welcome to the game, Eddie Goldman. The defensive tackle gets the start after battling a hip injury, and gets flagged after the first play for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bears won ANOTHER coin toss. They’ve won 17 of their last 20 if you count overtime (totally) and preseason games (ehhh).
• • •
Pregame reading:
• • •
Pregame predictions:
• • •
Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) will not play, but Bears starters Pernell McPhee and Eddie Goldman will.