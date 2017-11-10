LIVE BLOG: Cubs, Nationals set to begin Game 4 of NLDS

We’ve waited nearly 48 hours, sat through a rain delay, a Tuesday rainout and overflowing speculation about Stephen Strasburg’s health, desire and willingness to man up and pitch in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Grab your germ masks — Nationals manager Dusty Baker told us Chicago molds are bad this time of year — and don’t forget a warm jacket if you’re headed to Wrigley Field to see if the Cubs can eliminate Baker’s Nats and move on to the NLCS.

At last, we’re about to begin, now that Baker and Nats GM Mike Rizzo have cleared up, ahem, why they said yesterday that Strasburg wouldn’t pitch on full rest today and why it all changed today.

A stiff wind was blowing in off the lake and a light mist was in the air, unfriendly hitter’s conditions more favorable to right-handers Strasburg and the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta, both of whom will be watched closely. Strasburg has been ill since he dominated the Cubs over seven innings in the Cubs’ 3-0 loss in Game 1 Friday and Arrieta has been nursing a right hamstring injury.

Fans arrive at Wrigley Field for Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals Wednesday (AP)

“Theoretically, everybody’s under the weather,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

There was plenty of cool, blowing, damp air swirling above Wrigley Field to prove it. And none of it would seem to agree with either pitcher’s condition.

Gametime is 3:08 p.m. (TBS, 670-AM, 1000-AM). Here are the lineups as the Cubs, leading the best of five series 2-1, try to hang a fourth NLDS setback on the Nats since 2012:

Cubs lineup:

Jon Jay CF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Ben Zobrist LF

Addison Russell SS

Jason Heyward RF

Javy Baez 2B

Jake Arrieta P

Nationals lineup:

Trea Turner SS

Jayson Werth LF

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Matt Wieters C

Michael Taylor CF

Stephen Strasburg P