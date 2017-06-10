LIVE BLOG: Cubs vs. Nationals Game 1 of NLDS
Keep it tuned here throughout Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals for updates and analysis.
Here are tonight’s starting lineups:
Cubs:
- Ben Zobrist, RF
- Kris Bryant, 3B
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Willson Contreras, C
- Kyle Schwarber, LF
- Addison Russell, SS
- Jason Heyward, CF
- Javy Baez, 2B
- Kyle Hendricks, P
Nationals
- Trea Turner, SS
- Bryce Harper, RF
- Anthony Rendon, 3B
- Daniel Murphy, 2B
- Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
- Jayson Werth, LF
- Matt Wieters, C
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
- Stephen Strasburg, P
First pitch: 6:30 p.m.
TV: TBS
Live stream: MLB.tv
