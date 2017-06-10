LIVE BLOG: Cubs vs. Nationals Game 1 of NLDS

Cubs 10/06/2017, 05:59pm
David Just

Keep it tuned here throughout Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals for updates and analysis.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Cubs:

  1. Ben Zobrist, RF
  2. Kris Bryant, 3B
  3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
  4. Willson Contreras, C
  5. Kyle Schwarber, LF
  6. Addison Russell, SS
  7. Jason Heyward, CF
  8. Javy Baez, 2B
  9. Kyle Hendricks, P

Nationals

Kyle Hendricks and Stephen Strasburg will take the bump for the Cubs and Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS. | Kamil Krzaczynski and Nick Wass/Associated Press

  1. Trea Turner, SS
  2. Bryce Harper, RF
  3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
  4. Daniel Murphy, 2B
  5. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
  6. Jayson Werth, LF
  7. Matt Wieters, C
  8. Michael A. Taylor, CF
  9. Stephen Strasburg, P

First pitch: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

Live stream: MLB.tv

