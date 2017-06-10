LIVE BLOG: Cubs vs. Nationals Game 1 of NLDS

Keep it tuned here throughout Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals for updates and analysis.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Cubs:

Ben Zobrist, RF Kris Bryant, 3B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Willson Contreras, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Addison Russell, SS Jason Heyward, CF Javy Baez, 2B Kyle Hendricks, P

Nationals

Kyle Hendricks and Stephen Strasburg will take the bump for the Cubs and Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS. | Kamil Krzaczynski and Nick Wass/Associated Press

Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, RF Anthony Rendon, 3B Daniel Murphy, 2B Ryan Zimmerman, 1B Jayson Werth, LF Matt Wieters, C Michael A. Taylor, CF Stephen Strasburg, P

First pitch: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

Live stream: MLB.tv

In the meantime, catch up on our preview content:

