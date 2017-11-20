Live shot of Georgia Dome being imploded goes hilariously wrong

The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events. | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

The Weather Channel set up the perfect shot to live stream the implosion of the Georgia Dome Monday morning, but it went hilariously wrong.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens at 7:30 a.m. Onlookers gathered at skyscrapers’ windows, at a restaurant atop the city’s tallest hotel, in parking lots and on nearby streets to watch the destruction of the landmark stadium. But people who were watching the demolition from their computer screens got to see something else.

As the former Bulldogs football stadium began to be demolished, a MARTA bus pulled up and photobombed the Weather Channel’s shot. You can see some debris fill the air, but the bus blocked all the action.

The bus stops in its track for a solid 10 seconds before taking off again.

Watch the hilarious live stream fail below:

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time … this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

