Quick takeaways from Bears-49ers: Mitch Trubisky off to a good start

Thoughts and observations of the Bears’ matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.

1. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed his first four throws for 37 yards and an eight-yard touchdown to receiver Dontrelle Inman against the 49ers. It was a positive start for the rookie, especially after his accuracy and fundamentals were questioned after the Bears were blown out by the Eagles last week.

1(b). It also helps to play an inferior team.

2. That said, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a good start in his first start for the 49ers. Garoppolo had two drives end in field goals by kicker Robbie Gould, but he didn’t look overwhelmed whatsoever.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scrambles against the 49ers. (AP)

2(b). Why are Bears fans booing Gould?

3. Accountability? Receiver Josh Bellamy started for the Bears. His loud, expletive-filled argument with Tre McBride led to McBride’s release this past week. Bellamy also said that he didn’t regret his part in it.

4. Injuries have finally become a good excuse. The Bears truly are a battered bunch. Veteran Chris Prosinski, signed off the street on Thursday, started at safety. Receiver Trent Taylor beat Prosinski for a 17-yard gain early in the second quarter.

The Bears also lost outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a shoulder injury during the 49ers’ game-opening drive. It left the Bears with only Sam Acho and Lamarr Houston at outside linebacker. Houston also was claimed off waivers on Wednesday.