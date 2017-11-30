Tiger Woods is currently in tied for 8th place at 1-under par through 5 holes in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods is playing today for the first time since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms. He had a fourth back surgery two months later. Woods made a return from 15 months off a year ago at the Hero World Challenge. He made 24 birdies but finished 15th against 18 players.
Woods is a five-time winner of the event, with his last victory in 2011 at Sherwood Country Club. He also has been runner-up five times.
Rickie Fowler is the early leader at -3.
Here is a look at his round.
First hole
Woods teed off at 11:05 a.m. He’s paired with Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the tournament. Woods missed a birdie putt to par the first hole.
Second hole
Woods pars the second hole to remain even for the round.
Third hole
First birdie of the week for Tiger Woods comes on the par-5 third hole. (1-under through three holes).
Fourth hole
A vintage Tiger Woods fist pump as he sunk a putt as he sunk a putt to save par on the fourth hole.
Fifth hole
Woods misses a birdie putt to par the fifth hole.
Check back for further updates.