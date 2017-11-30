LIVE UPDATES: Tiger Woods return to golf; 1 birdie through 5 holes

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the third green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is currently in tied for 8th place at 1-under par through 5 holes in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is playing today for the first time since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms. He had a fourth back surgery two months later. Woods made a return from 15 months off a year ago at the Hero World Challenge. He made 24 birdies but finished 15th against 18 players.

Woods is a five-time winner of the event, with his last victory in 2011 at Sherwood Country Club. He also has been runner-up five times.

Rickie Fowler is the early leader at -3.

Here is a look at his round.

First hole

Woods teed off at 11:05 a.m. He’s paired with Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the tournament. Woods missed a birdie putt to par the first hole.

First round back in 301 days and he starts with par. @TigerWoods' is off an running at the Hero World Challenge. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/whJemcnYLA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

Second hole

Woods pars the second hole to remain even for the round.

Third hole

First birdie of the week for Tiger Woods comes on the par-5 third hole. (1-under through three holes).

That didn't take long. @TigerWoods is in with birdie at No. 3 to move to (-1).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Xu1CVvtEhY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

Fourth hole

A vintage Tiger Woods fist pump as he sunk a putt as he sunk a putt to save par on the fourth hole.

Fifth hole

Woods misses a birdie putt to par the fifth hole.

Check back for further updates.