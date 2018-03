Livestream the MLBPA free agents’ exhibition game here

The MLBPA free agents are playing a Japanese team in an exhibition game. | Courtesy of YouTube

The MLBPA free agents will take on JR East (Japan) in a spring training exhibition game Thursday morning at the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The free agents are wearing plain black uniforms with the MLBPA logo in white in the top left corner of the jersey. They are also wearing blank black caps.

