Living up to home center advantage: Fox Valley sectional of Beat the Champions

Jeff Klemenswicz defended home center honor at Lisle Lanes to win the mens side of the Fox Valley sectional of Beat the Champs. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Jeff Klemenswicz made the most of home center advantage Sunday at Lisle Lanes.

The account manager from Woodridge rolled the men’s high series with a scratch 737 in the Fox Valley sectional of the 58th Beat the Champions.

Nina Schmelter, a Carol Stream woman who works for the DuPage County Public Health, topped the women’s side with a 770.

“It felt pretty good to come in and defend home turf,” said Klemenswicz, who reached the finals once before a decade ago. “I knew I needed a good third game and I was able to do it [255].”

He has bowled at Lisle Lanes since he was four.

Schmelter, who advanced from Wheaton Bowl, had never bowled at Lisle before, so she practiced last week with low scores.

“And I realized my ball wouldn’t work on these lanes,” Schmelter said. “So I went out and a bought a new ball [Roto Grip] for this tournament.”

She had games of 213, 225 and 170 to go with 162 pins of handicap. In BTC, the charity event by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, handicap is 90 percent of the difference a bowler averages under 220.

Also advancing to the finals in March were Jan Tau, a Naperville woman who reached the finals once before and won a bowling ball; Vicki Zager, a cook from Wheaton; Tommy Sykes, an auto tech from Rockford who had the high game (290); and Joe Barrile, a truck driver from DeKalb who also reached the finals once before. In the finals, the top prize for both the men and women is $7,500. The biggest prize in BTC, of which the Sun-Times is a sponsor, is the $2,872,914.93 raised for charity in BTC’s first 57 years by 5,789,515 entries.

Here are the scores:

Fox Valley Sectional Lisle Lanes Top three women and top three men, pending verification, advance to the finals. Sunday results Women Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-hdp--TOT Nina Schmelter, Wheaton 213-225-170-162--770 Jan Tau, Lisle 139-161-259-132--691 Vicki Zager, Lisle 135-152-137-261--685 Marty Petschow, Four Seasons 183-162-183-140--668 Deb Bohentin, Fox 151-167-169-180--667 Susan Garza, Liberty 164-168-210-116--658 Maggie Kippes, Mardi Gras 124-152-193-183--652 Ginny Cerulli, Fox 146-126-117-256--645 Chalise Short, Poplar Creek 179-158-205-91--633 Brittany Prentice, Hometown 119-114-141-259--633 Stacy Royalty, Mardi Gras 68-217-223-21--629 Terri Dejong, Poplar Creek 153-159-177-137--626 Dawn Rhody, Hometown 109-111-136-270--626 Kathy Passarelli, Poplar Creek 167-177-168-113--625 Jadene Fay, Lisle 133-128-138-221--620 Karen Wojdyla, Fox 159-127-133-197--616 Kim Dowell, Lisle 178-154-147-135--614 Jessie Madsen, Four Seasons 152-167-150-143--612 Laura Seermon, Lisle 123-102-127-259--611 Jamie Nickos, Fox 183-192-162-67--604 Christine Hecht, Poplar Creek 129-94-170-207--600 Sharon Chlebek, Fox 97-144-148-210--599 Melissa Lupa, Hometown 175-147-135-137--594 Lee Ann Dowjotas, Fox 86-143-89-205--523 Men Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp--Tot Jeff Klemenswicz, Lisle 247-235-55-0--737 Tommy Sykes, Four Seasons 193-290-223-0--706 Joe Barrile, Mardi Gras 267-187-202-48--704 Jim Prescott, Poplar Creek 223-246-194-40--703 Dante Wolff, Liberty 205-174-199-121--699 John Farrell, Mardi Gras 212-162-198-116--688 Jerry Slagle, Lisle 182-203-234-62--681 Gery Zarack, Fox 277-185-171-45--678 Justin Jordan, Lisle 179-204-182-105--670 Steve Noti, Liberty 214-201-211-35--661 Edgar Burgus, Fox 194-254-220-0--668 Jeff Bicek, Fox 150-245-266-0--661 Pat Murphy, Lisle 204-211-174-70--659 Mike Thomas, Poplar Creek 192-186-216-64--658 Aaron Kubisak, Hometown 248-190-214-0--652 Carmelo Rosa, Bowlway 191-183-147-129--650 John Zweifel, Wheaton 189-156-181-124--650 Steve Davis, Mardi Gras 133-183-197-108--621 David Thomas, Fox 229-143-192-43--607 Keith Salamone, Poplar Creek 156-180-154-116--606 David Stevenson, Lisle 177-212-175-37--601 George Johnson, Fox 161-182-187-62--592 Jerry Annala, Hometown 115-188-148-140--591 Dave Malesky, Fox 163-186-197-45--591 Dave Mckee, Poplar Creek 206-202-181-0--589 Don Hankins, Mardi Gras 173-190-156-59--578 Steven Wojdyla, Fox 173-216-174-0--563 William Otero, Lisle 113-142-78-216--549 Mark Gorecki, Four Seasons 117-145-149-135--546 Chase Smith, Fox 103-115-137-191--546 Jeff Carpenter, Fox 177-154-172-40--543 Jeremy Hagemeier, Mardi Gras 208-160-175-0--543 Joseph Svlek, Poplar Creek 152-186-178-24--540 Chris Rank, Fox 136-128-194-2--460