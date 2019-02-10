Our Pledge To You

Living up to home center advantage: Fox Valley sectional of Beat the Champions

Jeff Klemenswicz defended home center honor at Lisle Lanes to win the mens side of the Fox Valley sectional of Beat the Champs.
By Dale Bowman
Jeff Klemenswicz made the most of home center advantage Sunday at Lisle Lanes.

The account manager from Woodridge rolled the men’s high series with a scratch 737 in the Fox Valley sectional of the 58th Beat the Champions.

Nina Schmelter, a Carol Stream woman who works for the DuPage County Public Health, topped the women’s side with a 770.

“It felt pretty good to come in and defend home turf,” said Klemenswicz, who reached the finals once before a decade ago. “I knew I needed a good third game and I was able to do it [255].”

He has bowled at Lisle Lanes since he was four.

Schmelter, who advanced from Wheaton Bowl, had never bowled at Lisle before, so she practiced last week with low scores.

“And I realized my ball wouldn’t work on these lanes,” Schmelter said. “So I went out and a bought a new ball [Roto Grip] for this tournament.”

She had games of 213, 225 and 170 to go with 162 pins of handicap. In BTC, the charity event by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, handicap is 90 percent of the difference a bowler averages under 220.

Also advancing to the finals in March were Jan Tau, a Naperville woman who reached the finals once before and won a bowling ball; Vicki Zager, a cook from Wheaton; Tommy Sykes, an auto tech from Rockford who had the high game (290); and Joe Barrile, a truck driver from DeKalb who also reached the finals once before. In the finals, the top prize for both the men and women is $7,500. The biggest prize in BTC, of which the Sun-Times is a sponsor, is the $2,872,914.93 raised for charity in BTC’s first 57 years by 5,789,515 entries.

Here are the scores:

Fox Valley Sectional
Lisle Lanes
Top three women and top three men, pending verification, advance to the finals.
Sunday results
Women
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-hdp--TOT
Nina Schmelter, Wheaton 213-225-170-162--770
Jan Tau, Lisle 139-161-259-132--691
Vicki Zager, Lisle 135-152-137-261--685
Marty Petschow, Four Seasons 183-162-183-140--668
Deb Bohentin, Fox 151-167-169-180--667
Susan Garza, Liberty 164-168-210-116--658
Maggie Kippes, Mardi Gras 124-152-193-183--652
Ginny Cerulli, Fox 146-126-117-256--645
Chalise Short, Poplar Creek 179-158-205-91--633
Brittany Prentice, Hometown 119-114-141-259--633
Stacy Royalty, Mardi Gras 68-217-223-21--629
Terri Dejong, Poplar Creek 153-159-177-137--626
Dawn Rhody, Hometown 109-111-136-270--626
Kathy Passarelli, Poplar Creek 167-177-168-113--625
Jadene Fay, Lisle 133-128-138-221--620
Karen Wojdyla, Fox 159-127-133-197--616
Kim Dowell, Lisle 178-154-147-135--614
Jessie Madsen, Four Seasons 152-167-150-143--612
Laura Seermon, Lisle 123-102-127-259--611
Jamie Nickos, Fox 183-192-162-67--604
Christine Hecht, Poplar Creek 129-94-170-207--600
Sharon Chlebek, Fox 97-144-148-210--599
Melissa Lupa, Hometown 175-147-135-137--594
Lee Ann Dowjotas, Fox 86-143-89-205--523
Men
Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp--Tot
Jeff Klemenswicz, Lisle 247-235-55-0--737
Tommy Sykes, Four Seasons 193-290-223-0--706
Joe Barrile, Mardi Gras 267-187-202-48--704
Jim Prescott, Poplar Creek 223-246-194-40--703
Dante Wolff, Liberty 205-174-199-121--699
John Farrell, Mardi Gras 212-162-198-116--688
Jerry Slagle, Lisle 182-203-234-62--681
Gery Zarack, Fox 277-185-171-45--678
Justin Jordan, Lisle 179-204-182-105--670
Steve Noti, Liberty 214-201-211-35--661
Edgar Burgus, Fox 194-254-220-0--668
Jeff Bicek, Fox 150-245-266-0--661
Pat Murphy, Lisle 204-211-174-70--659
Mike Thomas, Poplar Creek 192-186-216-64--658
Aaron Kubisak, Hometown 248-190-214-0--652
Carmelo Rosa, Bowlway 191-183-147-129--650
John Zweifel, Wheaton 189-156-181-124--650
Steve Davis, Mardi Gras 133-183-197-108--621
David Thomas, Fox 229-143-192-43--607
Keith Salamone, Poplar Creek 156-180-154-116--606
David Stevenson, Lisle 177-212-175-37--601
George Johnson, Fox 161-182-187-62--592
Jerry Annala, Hometown 115-188-148-140--591
Dave Malesky, Fox 163-186-197-45--591
Dave Mckee, Poplar Creek 206-202-181-0--589
Don Hankins, Mardi Gras 173-190-156-59--578
Steven Wojdyla, Fox 173-216-174-0--563
William Otero, Lisle 113-142-78-216--549
Mark Gorecki, Four Seasons 117-145-149-135--546
Chase Smith, Fox 103-115-137-191--546
Jeff Carpenter, Fox 177-154-172-40--543
Jeremy Hagemeier, Mardi Gras 208-160-175-0--543
Joseph Svlek, Poplar Creek 152-186-178-24--540
Chris Rank, Fox 136-128-194-2--460

 

