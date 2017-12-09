Loafing mallards, coming ice-up: Delights of Aaron Yetter’s blog

If you read Aaron Yetter’s blog carefully, the ones that he does off the Illinois Natural History Survey’s weekly waterfowl surveys, you can usually find a nifty turn of phrase. This week it is loafing mallards, see photo above.

The other thing to note is that duck numbers appear to be trending down ahead of ice-up.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

Here is Yetter’s blog from last week: