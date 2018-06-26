Beloved Cubs clubhouse attendant Yosh Kawano dead at 97

8/19 Wrigley field Yosh Kawano (floppyhat) is inducted into Cubs walk of fame. Cubs players come out of the dugout. Photo by Tom Cruze

Longtime Cubs clubhouse attendant Yosh Kawano died Monday at a Los Angeles nursing home. He was 97.

Kawano was known for wearing his trademark white fishing hat, which he donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on June 16, 2008.

Kawano was employed by the Cubs for 65 years. He started as a batboy for spring training in 1935. And eight years later, Kawano took on his full-time position at Wrigley Field. After working as the home clubhouse attendant for over five decades, Kawano was reassigned to the visitors’ clubhouse in 1999.

When the Wrigley family sold the Cubs to the Chicago Tribune in 1981, there was reportedly a clause that guaranteed Kawano a job for life at Wrigley Field and with the Cubs.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the best clubhouse manager in all of baseball for over 50 years, Yosh Kowano, passed away this morning at age 97. He was one-of-a-kind. RIP Yosh. pic.twitter.com/9itQYEQi8A — Fergie Jenkins (@31fergiejenkins) June 26, 2018

