Longtime Eastern Illinois football coach Bob Spoo dies at 80

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, shakes hand with Eastern Illinois head coach Bob Spoo after Northwestern defeated Eastern Illinois 42-21 during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011, in Evanston, Ill. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Former Eastern Illinois coach Bob Spoo, whose players included future NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo, has died at age 80.

The university says Spoo died Monday in Rockford, Illinois. School spokesman Rich Moser says Spoo had been ill in recent weeks.

Spoo retired in 2011 after 25 years as the Eastern Illinois coach. He had a career record of 144-131-1 and nine FCS playoff appearances.

He had an 11-5 record playing quarterback for Purdue in 1957-58 before becoming a high school coach in the Chicago area. He was an assistant coach at Wisconsin and Purdue before taking over the Eastern Illinois program. It plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.