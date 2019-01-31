Lonzo Ball prefers trade to Chicago, NY for Davis, but would Bulls want him?

Anthony Davis set the NBA world in a frenzy earlier this week when his camp revealed he didn’t plan to sign a contract extension with the Pelicans and would prefer to be dealt. Since then, trade scenario rumors have swirled and Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been at the front of many of them.

The Lakers, Knicks and Celtics have all been tied to Davis, who will be a free agent in 2020. While there’s no guaranteed that the Pelicans will trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline, the Lakers seem to be a favorable front-runner, especially since Davis reportedly wants to play with LeBron James.

Ball’s camp has concerns over the Pelicans’ “crowded” backcourt and would prefer to be dealt to Chicago or New York, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But just because Ball would like to potentially join the Bulls doesn’t mean the feeling is mutual.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. | Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Bulls are still invested in Kris Dunn’s development. The Sun-Times reported Thursday that the Bulls have been heavily scouting veteran point guards in an attempt to push Dunn to be a starter.

Dunn, who has been streaky this season, is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Ball, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, is currently out with an ankle sprain. He’s averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Pelicans reportedly believe Ball, who doesn’t necessarily have a say in where he’ll end up, has the skills to blossom into a starting point guard in the NBA.