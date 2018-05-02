Look at this weird Yasiel Puig bobblehead which has him sticking his tongue out

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig sticks out his tongue after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig has a weird pre-at bat ritual of licking his bat. So, FOCO decided to model a bobblehead out of it, and the results are sort of terrifying.

FOCO unveiled a new Puig bobblehead Tuesday that was inspired by his childish antics.

Puig is shown sticking out his tongue while standing in front of a backdrop of Dodger Stadium’s scoreboard. His nickname “While Horse” is on a banner on the base of the bobblehead, which stands at eight inches tall.

FOCO’s licensing manager Matthew Katz said it was a no-brainer to depict Puig in this way.

“Yasiel Puig is one of the most charismatic players in baseball, and that was on display when he started his bat-licking ritual,” Katz said in a statement. “It also coincided with an exciting playoff run for Los Angeles, so we figured this bobble would be a hit for Dodgers fans everywhere.”

The bobblehead is being sold exclusively online with a projected July delivery date. Check it out below: