Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig has a weird pre-at bat ritual of licking his bat. So, FOCO decided to model a bobblehead out of it, and the results are sort of terrifying.
FOCO unveiled a new Puig bobblehead Tuesday that was inspired by his childish antics.
Puig is shown sticking out his tongue while standing in front of a backdrop of Dodger Stadium’s scoreboard. His nickname “While Horse” is on a banner on the base of the bobblehead, which stands at eight inches tall.
FOCO’s licensing manager Matthew Katz said it was a no-brainer to depict Puig in this way.
“Yasiel Puig is one of the most charismatic players in baseball, and that was on display when he started his bat-licking ritual,” Katz said in a statement. “It also coincided with an exciting playoff run for Los Angeles, so we figured this bobble would be a hit for Dodgers fans everywhere.”
The bobblehead is being sold exclusively online with a projected July delivery date. Check it out below: