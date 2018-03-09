Look for bounce in Jon Lester’s step with Anthony Rizzo in lineup for Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs are ready for some bounce passes Friday against the Angels like they haven’t been ready all spring.

Cubs starter Jon Lester, who has committed this spring to a “Jordan to Pippen bounce pass” as a means of addressing his throwing problems in the field, has his Gold Glove security blanket at first base for the first time this spring, with Anthony Rizzo in the lineup.

In Lester’s last start, a ball hit back to the mound turned into a throwing error when he two-hopped it to the right of first, and Efren Navarro couldn’t handle it.

“The kid over there had no chance. He had no idea what we’ve been working on,” Lester said.

Lester and Rizzo are together again Friday against the Angels.

As the Cubs hit the back half of their exhibition schedule, more regular season-like lineups and game looks will be in play.

In the case of Lester and Rizzo it could turn the bunt into one of the most exciting plays the rest of the month, at least every five days.

Today’s lineup vs. Angels’ Matt Shoemaker:

DH Jason Heyward

CF Albert Almora Jr.

1B Anthony Rizzo

LF Kyle Schwarber

C Chris Gimenez

3B Tommy La Stella

RF Peter Bourjos

SS Mike Freeman

2B David Bote

(LHP Jon Lester)

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub