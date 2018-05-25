Lopez is good again, but Tigers rally to defeat White Sox

Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on May 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images)

DETROIT — In this key season of development for three young White Sox starting pitchers, Reynaldo Lopez has separated himself from the pack, and it’s not even close.

Carson Fulmer, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2015 (eighth overall), was demoted to Class AAA Charlotte last week. And Lucas Giolito, while showing flashes of promise, owns a 7.53 ERA through 10 starts and is leading the league with 37 walks against 27 strikeouts. Giolito was KO’d early in his most recent start Thursday.

Lopez, 24, looked the part of a top-of-the-rotation starter once again Friday, holding the Tigers to two runs over seven innings. Lopez gave up two runs in the fourth inning, on a wild pitch and infield out, and finished with three strikeouts and three walks and five hits allowed. Unfortunately for the struggling Sox, former Tiger Bruce Rondon was roughed up for three runs in the eighth inning, and the Tigers (22-28) pulled out a 5-4 win over the Sox (15-33).

Lopez’ 2.98 ERA, 10th in the American League going in, was trimmed to 2.93. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 starts.

After one of the two bad ones — six runs allowed in two innings in Pittsburgh on May 15 — Manager Rick Renteria sent a message to Lopez, questioning his focus.

When he followed with eight scoreless innings against the Rangers at home, Renteria had nothing but hugs and praise.

“When he has that sense of urgency he seems to pitch much better,” Renteria said before Friday’s game. “We’ve seen it in some starts this season. And we’ll kind of know where he’s at. And Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] will have an idea where he’s at pregame session.

“And he’s also started like that and picked it up in the middle of the game. The consistency of where he approaches his starts mentally will play a big factor in how well he does.”

Lopez has staying power because his mid to upper 90s fastball doesn’t lose its zip as the game goes along. And he features a plus slider and changeup.

“His stuff doesn’t waver,” Renteria said.

“I don’t think his stuff is falling off as much as it might for other pitchers. His repertoire is not elaborate, but he has multiple pitches to go through. His changeup is a very effective pitch for him.”

Charlie Tilson, returning to where he suffered a devastating hamstring injury two seasons ago, singled and collected a stolen base on the back end of a double steal.

Shortstop Tim Anderson, who was batting .164 over his last 20 games, had three hits including a homer and two RBI.

Jose Abreu doubled in Yoan Moncada (double) in the first and was plated by Anderson’s single against Mike Fiers, giving the Sox a 2-0 lead.