Loss to Indiana just another reminder of the work in progress that is the Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS – There was more than a hint of passion in Jim Boylen’s voice on Tuesday, when discussing one of his many stomping grounds back in his assistant coach days.

“This is a tough franchise,’’ Boylen said of the Pacers. “I worked here. They instill toughness in guys. It’s a tough city. It’s a good city. And they like good basketball. It’s Indiana. There is something to that. It’s not just fairy dust. This is a basketball place.’’

The kind of place Boylen wants to see his current group of Bulls players reach.

The kind of place they are obviously still unable to locate.

Thanks to a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that put the Pacers up 95-86 with just under four minutes left, Indiana held off the 18-47 Bulls 105-96 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to complete the season sweep.

Not exactly what Boylen was hoping for, especially since the head coach came into the game watching his Bulls win five of their last seven games, and in his eyes, actually starting to establish their own identity.

“I think we’re kind of establishing the cornerstones of how we’re going to play, what we value,’’ Boylen said of where his team currently stood in that department. “I think we have to get more consistency defensively. Offensively, the ball is moving and we’re playing for each other pretty well on that end. But we’ve gotta bring the juice every night, we’ve gotta bring the determination at the defensive end of the floor.

“We are establishing some things in a culture of competitiveness, and togetherness, and teamwork, but we’ve got to get better defensively. Gotta do it. We will, we will get better there.’’

Just not against an Indiana team that lost All-Star Victor Oladipo for the season, but are still getting it done with team basketball and defense.

“We lost because they were tougher than us in the fourth quarter,’’ Boylen said. “We didn’t have the grit and toughness in the fourth, and that’s where we gotta grow. That’s the secret sauce in all of this.’’

A fact his players weren’t going to disagree with, as Indiana continued to keep a grip on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

“That’s what everybody should aspire to,’’ Lopez said of the Pacers’ team mentality. “Even without Vic [Oladipo], that’s a great team they’ve got there. They got it done [Tuesday] and we didn’t.’’

Road back

According to Boylen, rookie Chandler Hutchison (right foot) continued making progress, and while there is no official timetable, the plan is to get Hutchison back in game action before the season ends.

“I think it’s coming,’’ Boylen said of Hutchison’s return. “I’m optimistic as I’ve been about it. You can tell in this business when you look at a guy’s face. He’s got that look on his face like this thing is coming for him.

“He participated in a little of our shell work [Monday], 10 minutes of sliding and getting in a stance. And he shot with the team. He’s not there yet but he’s progressing. And we’re happy about that.’’

The former Boise State standout was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the June draft – one of two first-round picks the Bulls had.

He played in 44 games – starting 14 of them – and averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game before suffering the foot injury.

Special Gift

The Bulls and Advocate Children’s Hospital teamed up on Tuesday to bring Xavier Bradford, 14, to the game against the Pacers in Indiana. Bradford flew on the team plane, as well as having dinner with radio announcer Bill Wennington.