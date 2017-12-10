Lou Holtz throw shade in hilarious message on $400 helmet

Former football coach and analyst Lou Holtz signed a helmet with a hilarious statement. | Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News, via AP

An authentic helmet for sale proves that Lou Holtz is still salty with Associated Press voters and a certain officiating crew from more than two decades ago.

The former Notre Dame football coach told us how he really feels on an autographed helmet.

Holtz scribbled his name and wrote: “1998 national champs, screwed in 89, 90 & 93.”

Unique inscription on a Notre Dame helmet by Lou Holtz (📷 by @steinersports) pic.twitter.com/uy9bkOCg3Z — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 12, 2017

The helmet is being sold on Steiner Sports’ website with a retail price of $400 without a case.

Holtz, who is the second-winningest coach in Notre Dame history, led the Fighting Irish to an outstanding 100-32-2 record during his 11 year tenure. He also led the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 record and the national title in 1988.

Notre Dame finished No. 2 in the AP Poll in both the 1989 and ’93 seasons. The Irish also No. 6 in 1990 after a losing to Colorado in the Orange Bowl on a controversial call.

