If there’s an image of Lovie Smith forever etched on our memories, it’s likely the one of him as the Bears head coach stoically staring at the scoreboard with concern.
It’s definitely not the one we were treated to on Monday night when the Illinois football coach decided to take in an Illini basketball game. A crowd shot caught Smith sporting a full, gray beard.
Social media didn’t know how to react. Smith, 59, drew comparisons to Morgan Freeman, Garrett Morris and even Uncle Drew.
Smith coached the Bears from 2004 to 2012, going 81-63 during that time. Since then, the Bears are 27-53.
After taking the Illini job in 2016, Smith is 5-19 in the college ranks.