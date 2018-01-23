People think Lovie Smith looks like Uncle Drew

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith is sporting a new look.

If there’s an image of Lovie Smith forever etched on our memories, it’s likely the one of him as the Bears head coach stoically staring at the scoreboard with concern.

It’s definitely not the one we were treated to on Monday night when the Illinois football coach decided to take in an Illini basketball game. A crowd shot caught Smith sporting a full, gray beard.

We fully endorse the new Lovie Smith beard. (📸 via @craigwchoate) pic.twitter.com/V97kDrhSZU — Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 23, 2018

Social media didn’t know how to react. Smith, 59, drew comparisons to Morgan Freeman, Garrett Morris and even Uncle Drew.

Lovie looks like "Uncle Drew." https://t.co/42UOQzKyB7 — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) January 23, 2018

Smith coached the Bears from 2004 to 2012, going 81-63 during that time. Since then, the Bears are 27-53.

After taking the Illini job in 2016, Smith is 5-19 in the college ranks.