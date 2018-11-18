Is Lovie Smith done at Illinois? No, but 63-0 signals that the end is inevitable

That’s a question I got from several readers after Illinois’ appalling 63-0 loss to Iowa at home on Senior Day. The Illini are 4-7 and headed nowhere fast in Smith’s third season. The former Bears coach’s record at the school — 9-26 overall, 4-22 in the Big Ten — is almost as big a joke as the absurdly generous six-year, $21 million contract brand-new athletic director Josh Whitman gave Smith in 2016.

Is Smith’s goose cooked in Champaign? No. At this point, it would cost too much to buy him out. At the least, it seems, he’ll get what should be a make-or-break fourth season, the terms of which ought to be: Join about two-thirds of FBS teams in making a bowl, any bowl, or take your buyout then — at the completion of the 2019 campaign, it would be about $8 million all told — and don’t say we never gave you anything.

Meanwhile, how disastrous is 63-0?

Nothing seems to be working for Lovie Smith at Illinois. | Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette via AP

How do you sell season tickets after 63-0?

How do you look a coveted recruit in the eye after 63-0?

Bad MAC teams don’t lose to Big Ten powerhouses 63-0. Sun Belt also-rans don’t lose to SEC titans 63-0. What does 63-0 say? It says, “We don’t care.” Worse than that, it says, “We don’t matter.”

On to the rest of the “Big 10” (where 10 actually means 10):

2. Illinois’ next coach? He’s out there. He’s going to want back in. He’s a former college coach with one smash success on his résumé, one deflating dud and, lately, some dabbling at the NFL level. If I were Whitman, I’d have him on my radar right now. He could be the coach who eventually saves Whitman’s own job.

I’m referring to Bret Bielema. He went to three straight Rose Bowls at Wisconsin. He topped out at 8-5 in five mostly disappointing seasons at Arkansas. He’s a small-town Illinoisan who idolized Hayden Fry at Iowa and became Barry Alvarez’s protégé in Madison. If he has lost his way a bit as a coach, this could be his road back to a job he belongs in.

3. Other side of the coin: Northwestern won 24-14 at Minnesota to raise its record to 14-1 in its last 15 games.

Analysis alert: That’s good.

4. Piling on: Back at Big Ten media days, there was buzz about Northwestern’s then-eight-game winning streak, its jaw-dropping football facilities, its NFL-bound quarterback and, as always, its impressive, relatable coach, Pat Fitzgerald.

Oh, and people really liked Lovie’s beard.

And I thought the gap between the Wildcats and their supposed rivals was larger than ever four months ago.

5. And one to go: By blowing out Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium, Notre Dame ended any and all arguments that remained about its worthiness of the No. 3 playoff ranking. All that’s left for Bryan Kelly’s best team — and it most certainly is that — is to win at USC and it’s onward to a likely semifinal date with Clemson.

6. P.S.: Yes, the Irish will beat USC. Yes, the Irish can play with Clemson.

7. Ohio State 52, Maryland 51 (OT): If I’m the Buckeyes defense, I strongly consider taking a dive Saturday against Michigan to avoid any chance of getting into the playoff and facing Alabama’s offense.

Come on, I’m kidding. The Buckeyes aren’t beating Michigan no matter how hard they try.

8. Enough already: UCF destroyed a ranked Cincinnati team by 25, and I’m wondering what the Knights have to do to make people forget about the silly claim to last season’s national title and, instead, appreciate how incredible an accomplishment it is to win 23 games in a row. This team is the best-ever argument for an expanded playoff.

9. Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6: You ready for this? Right here, right now, I’m picking the Huskers to win the Big Ten West next season. Coach Scott Frost — the architect of UCF’s success, by the way — finally has his alma mater cooking with grease. Three field goals never smelled so good.

10. Greatest quote ever: “They’re both in shape. It’s simple. At this age, if you’re in shape, you’ve got a chance.”

That was Washington State’s Mike Leach, who actually answered a question about which Pac-12 coach would emerge victorious in an all-out cage match and boiled it down to Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.

For the record: I’m taking Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, who was a standout offensive tackle for Jimmy Johnson at Miami. But let’s hope we never have to find out.