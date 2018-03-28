Loyola alum Elliot Collier making early impact for Fire

This would be an exciting time for rookie Fire forward Elliot Collier even if he weren’t starting his professional soccer career. A Loyola alum who knows Sister Jean and many of the players and members of the athletic department support staff, Collier has watched the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four with amazement and pride.



“It’s pretty crazy. Going into the tournament I had confidence they would win the first game and then I was like ‘it would be pretty cool if we won our first game and then see what happens afterwards,’” Collier said. “We just keep winning. It’s crazy. It’s pretty awesome.”



Like his alma mater, an 11 seed from a mid-major conference that’s two wins from a national title, Collier is also beating the odds.



Not much is usually expected from rookie third-round picks, like Collier was earlier this year when the Fire took him 49th overall after a four-year career with the Ramblers. But he scored his first professional goal in a March 17 loss to Minnesota United FC and has shown he has the potential to provide depth and maybe more for the winless Fire, who host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.



Collier knows the history of third-round picks and isn’t shying away from it.



“Not a lot of people expect a lot from a third-round pick but when you’re on the field and you’re playing, none of that matters. It doesn’t matter if you were drafted first in the first round. It just matters what’s on the field,” Collier said. “I try to keep focused in practice and keep working hard and learning from my teammates and just doing what I can going forward.”



Collier – whose focus will be tested in another way since Loyola’s game against Michigan conflicts with the Fire’s match with Portland – said “it was tough” to know what to expect in his rookie season.



“I just knew I was going to come in and work hard and do what I can to make an impact and do what I can to help the team,” Collier said. “I didn’t expect this but I’m happy with how everything’s going and just got to do what I can to help the team.”



Since he’s a forward, Collier’s goals for the season are clear.



“Scoring goals is a big part,” Collier said. “I want to be scoring goals and I want to be getting assists and I just want to be getting minutes and basically making the most of this first year in the league and getting experience and use that going forward.”



Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow