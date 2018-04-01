Loyola basketball family stronger than ever, excitement for the future plentiful

SAN ANTONIO — Former Loyola basketball player Joe Crisman tweeted, “nothing less than amazing” Sunday morning in reference to the Ramblers’ improbable Final Four appearance. He was just one of the dozens of Loyola basketball alums who shared support and joined the team in this journey, which was nearly unthinkable at the start of the season.

Coach Porter Moser has created a culture of inclusion in Rogers Park. Former players feel just as gratified with the team’s success as the current players.

When Moser took over the program seven seasons ago, he did a total grassroots rebuild.

“One of the things I’ve said, I want to build a program, not a team. A program is sustainable,” Moser said earlier this month. “You really get the thing moving is when you’re younger kids come and your older kids have already bought into your culture. And that’s what happened.”

Moser’s culture change has brought past and current players together and he’s used it to entice recruits to sign with Loyola.

“I tell them in the recruiting process, you’re not making a four-year commitment at Loyola to play for us, you’re making a lifetime relationship,” Moser said after Loyola’s 69-57 loss to Michigan in the Final Four Saturday. “And that’s what we have. That’s what these guys have. It’s a lifetime relationship. And it’s not a four-year commitment. And I’m proud of that.”

That family atmosphere is what drew Marques Townes to Loyola two years ago and why incoming freshman Franklin Agunanne is excited to start his collegiate career.

“This program is going to grow a lot,” Agunanne told the Sun-Times in a recent phone interview. “[With] the progress of the program, they’re going to get a high recruits.”

Agunanne had been following Loyola’s NCAA Tournament run from afar but stayed in constant contact with Moser throughout it. The three-star recruit who had been sought after by several Big East and Big Ten schools is one of the future pieces to the Ramblers’ program.

“[Loyola’s NCAA Tournament run] says a lot about the future of the program,” said Agunanne, who is a senior at La Lumiere School in Indiana. “The guys leaving have paved a way from me. I’ll come into this program and have this same mentality of winning games and making it to the NCAA tournament.”

And Agunanne is right. Although Saturday’s score didn’t show in Loyola’s favor, the Ramblers have a lot to be excited for with the future of the program.

Despite three key players — Ingram, Ben Richardson and Aundre Jackson — leaving along with Carson Shanks and Nick Dinardi, Loyola is projected to welcome back 10 letter winners and bringing in three recruits, which includes two three-star signees.

“I think every year, we’re getting higher level kids, and they’re going to come in and buy into the culture,” Moser said earlier this month. “I’m optimistic that we can sustain this.”

The Ramblers’ two leading scorers, Clayton Custer, who averaged 13.2 points per game and shot 45.1 percent from three-point ranger this year, and Townes are slated to return next season.

Big-man Cameron Krutwig, who led Loyola with 17 points against Michigan Saturday and has shown immense improvement over the year, is also expected to return. He’s eager to get back to the gym and start working for next season.

“There is going to be a target on our back now,” Krutwig said. “People are going to respect us but they are going to want to beat us, so next year we are going to have to up it even more than we did this year and I have no doubt that we will.”