Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser proud to say ‘we did it the right way’

Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The Ramblers have come a long way over the last seven years.

When coach Porter Moser was hired in 2011 to take the reins of Loyola’s basketball program, he had a lot of wrangling to do. Moser inherited a mediocre 16-15 Horizon League Conference team and transformed it into an NCAA Tournament-bound team with a 28-5 overall record in the Missouri Valley Conference.

It all started with rebuilding the program’s culture.

Not long after Moser was brought on to Loyola’s staff, he created a wall in the team’s locker room that is filled with a variety of words and phrases. From “hands to the light” and “ball-you-man” to “low and leveraged” and “get out of the mud,” these phrases might be meaningless to the average joe, but for the Ramblers, these are words to live by.

“Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t know what any of those meant,” first-year guard Lucas Williamson admitted.

But now, Williamson can tell you what every word means and how they’re applicable to the game.

“Hands to the light,” Williamson began to explain. “Defensively at the beginning of the season, I got called in games for fouls. Coming from Chicago’s public league, which is a different style — it’s a little more rough … ‘Hands to the light’ means hands to the ears and jump straight up.”

Moser has long stressed the importance of a disciplined team and being in the correct mindset to win games, and it’s finally working out for Loyola.

After winning both the regular season conference title and tournament championship game, the Ramblers are going dancing for the first time since 1985. Moser gratified to see how far his “grassroots rebuild” has come over the last seven seasons.

In light of the recent findings of an FBI investigation into corruption of collegiate basketball where programs were reportedly caught paying athletes under the table, Moser is even more proud is knowing that Loyola did it the “right way.”

“Especially in the world of what is going on in college basketball … These guys and this program can lift our heads high and say, ‘We’re doing it the right way,'” Moser said. “We have scholar athletes as well as Players of the Year. It’s gratifying to invest that and get where we are the right way.”

The Ramblers are currently playing the waiting game as they anxiously anticipate Selection Sunday and find out what they’re seeded and who they play.

Moser wants his players to “enjoy the process,” but not get caught up in the moment.

“I can’t stress it enough,” Moser said, “We’ve had this mantra: [Focus on the] one game in front of us, and then when we’ve won it, put it in the bank. We’ve talked about it, that tournament is in the bank now. Everything is about our focus moving forward whoever we play, and part of that is we’ve got to get better this week.”

