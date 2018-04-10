Loyola basketball, Sister Jean receive warm welcome at Cubs’ home opener

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts chats with Porter Andrew Moser, head men's basketball coach at Loyola University Chicago, before the Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at the home-opener at Wrigley Field, Tuesday, April 11, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When he was younger, Loyola coach Porter Moser remembers being the eager young fan wearing a hard hat and hanging out by the dugout while waiting for players to autograph his baseballs or jersey.

Now Moser along with the rest of his crew — including Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt — were welcomed as special guests at the Cubs’ home opener Tuesday against the Pirates.

“It does not get much better than this,” Moser said with a smile.

Sister Jean joined Moser and senior Ben Richardson in throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 98-year-old basketball chaplain waved the baseball from side to side at the crowd. Her wheelchair sat at the edge of the dirt circle surrounding home plate.

Sister Jean went for the risky underhand toss. As the ball bounced just feet in front of her, Sister Jean covered her mouth and giggled.

Richardson, who took Moser’s place in throwing the first pitch, had a tough act to follow, but managed to throw a solid pitch down the middle.

The Cubs had been fans of the Ramblers since Selection Sunday. Manager Joe Maddon, third baseman Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo shared videos wishing Loyola luck on its March Madness berth.

A couple hundred fans regularly attended home games at Gentile Arena. By the end of March Madness, thousands of people identified themselves as Rambler fans including the Cubs who shared pictures of themselves sporting Loyola T-shirts.

It was “surreal” to see how the city rallied around Loyola, Moser said.

While Moser strutted through the concourse of Wrigley Field, fans stopped him and said, “Thank you.”

“As a coach, you don’t hear that often,” Moser said.

Moser, Richardson and Marques Townes also led the crowd of more than 40,000 spectators in the seventh-inning stretch.

Now being more than a week removed from the NCAA Tournament, Moser has had time to reflect on what his 32-6 team accomplished this season.

“It’s starting to set in,” Moser said. “So much in the in the games it was moment-to-moment and now it’s been really neat to see the people and interact with the people.”