Game of the Week preview: No. 12 Loyola at No. 14 Brother Rice

It should be one to remember in the Catholic League Blue when No. 12 Loyola (2-1) visits No. 14 Brother Rice (3-0) on Friday in the Sun-Times’ Game of the Week.

Loyola looks to rebound after a a 17-12 loss to No. 11 Mount Carmel last week.Quarterback Matthew Schiltz and Rory Boos have proven to be a formidable duo early but couldn’t deliver in the end against the Caravan.

Brother Rice has rolled so far with wins against No. 15 Marist, Crete-Monee and Fenwick. The win against Marist came in Week 1 when the RedHawks were ranked fifth. The Crusaders’ 20-16 victory showed they could play with anyone, and they haven’t let up.

The Crusaders have already surpassed their win total from last season, and the future looks bright for a team with a lot of experience.

The winner likely will be the early-season favorite in the Catholic League Blue, so the stakes are high. However, it’s not the only exciting game in Week 4. Here’s a rundown of four other games you’ll want to keep an eye on.