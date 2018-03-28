Ramblers reflect on how much can change in five short years

In 2013, Porter Moser was an unknown coach sitting near mid-court for the Final Four in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. He had just finished coaching his second season at Loyola, which ended with a disappointing 15-16 overall record and a first-round exit in the Horizon League Conference tournament.

Moser took in the environment while watching Wichita State, Loyola’s future (and now former) Missouri Valley Conference foe, playing against Louisville.

It was a big deal to witness Wichita State becoming a nationally relevant program as a Missouri Valley team.

Moser snapped a blurry photo of his view and shared it on Twitter. The picture signifies just how far both camera phones and Final Four-bound Loyola have come in just five short years.

At half ct of Final Four game. They just had Jerry Harkness and Rich Rochelle on court for HOF! #Ramblerproud pic.twitter.com/D1dpDzepnR — Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) April 7, 2013

In 2013, Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson were more than 800 miles northwest from from Moser in Kansas. They were juniors at Blue Valley Northwest High School and had just won their first high school state championship together.

Richardson remembered watching the same Wichita State game. Like Moser, Richardson was rooting for the Shockers and said he has the “upmost respect” for that 2013 team.

And then there’s Cameron Krutwig, who was in eighth grade at Westfield Elementary School in Glen Ellyn in 2013.

At the time, Krutwig, who watched the game on the TV, didn’t take basketball all too seriously and admitted that a lot of people didn’t think he’d ever play college ball.

“I was just a big, ugly kid with slow feet that played in eighth grade,” Krutwig said.

A lot has changed since then.

Growing up in Overland Park, Kansas, Richardson and Custer were avid Kansas basketball fans — with Richardson’s family even owning season tickets. They dreamt of one day playing in Allen Fieldhouse in front of more than 16,000 fans.

But that dream would never come true.

Although Custer was highly recruited in the Big 12, Kansas never extended a scholarship offer to him and he played one season at Iowa State before transferring to Loyola. Richardson, on the other hand, fell in love with Loyola as soon as he walked on campus.

“It all worked out,” Custer said.

Krutwig started taking basketball more seriously after he found himself on the varsity squad as a freshman, and found himself as one of the best local college basketball prospects in Illinois. And now, he’s been a quiet impact player for Loyola, who has been undersized throughout the tournament, averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

“You watch [the Final Four] on TV all the time,” Krutwig said. “You don’t really think that it can ever really happy to you. But these guys are proving me wrong every day and the way that we work and the way we play together and for each other, it’s unbelievable. And it’s been a dream come true for sure.”

Even the look of Moser’s program has changed. He took gambles — which often worked out — by recruited undersized forwards from junior college. He rebuilt the team’s culture.

In Moser’s first three seasons at Loyola, the Ramblers won a mere 32 games. Now in his seventh season, Moser has led Loyola to a 32-win season.

And the Ramblers aren’t done yet.

Loyola traveled to San Antonio Wednesday to prepare for their Saturday game against Michigan.

Although the Final Four may have seemed like a lofty goal for Richardson after signing his letter of intent with Loyola, he can finally say he made it.

“When you sit there and you’re dream is to be a college basketball player and to get to that stage, that’s what you work for,” Richardson said. “That’s what you put all the hours in for. And to get from there to here, you know, it’s not easy. There’s ups and downs. There’s a lot of times you get tested and just the belief and having such a special group and coaching staff it’s propelled us.”

Oh, and another team besides Wichita State in that 2013 Final Four series? Michigan.

It was the last time the Wolverines had been on that stage until this weekend in San Antonio.