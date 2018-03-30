Custer, Richardson unite with Self at Final Four after years of doing KU camps

Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson have been best friends since third grade. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO — Blue blood runs deep for Loyola guards Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, who grew up in Jayhawk country in Kansas.

Every summer throughout high school, the two would join their Blue Valley Northwest High School team and attend Kansas coach Bill Self’s basketball camps.

“That was what life was all about for me growing up,” Richardson said Friday. “Those [camps] are really good experiences growing up. You learn to compete with different groups of talent — getting really good coaching at a young age.”

Custer has fond memories of doing “a lot of dumb things” with Richardson and staying in the dorms at those camps.

But one of Richardson’s favorite memories was always proving teams wrong.

The summer before senior year of high school in 2013, Blue Valley Northwest was set up to play a talented prep team with several Division I-bound players in its lineup, Richardson recalled.

“It was a high-level matchup for a high school camp,” he said.

Blue Valley Northwest went on to win that game and caught the attention of several members of the Kansas coaching staff, including Self, Richardson said.

Being an underdog is nothing new for Custer and Richardson, both natives of Overland Park, Kansas. During those summer camps, Custer said their high school team was always underestimated by its opponents.

“We would play teams from around the country at those high school camps,” Custer said. “We didn’t look like we should be winning. And not a lot of teams thought we would win. And then we’d go out and make a name for ourselves.”

Five years later, Custer and Richardson are doing the same thing — proving critics wrong — and in front of Self. Only this time, the stage is bigger and the stakes are higher.

Loyola has broken brackets and sent teams home heartbroken throughout March Madness. The Ramblers have pulled off four consecutive upsets and are looking to keep their 14-game winning streak alive when they play Michigan on Saturday in the Final Four.

Self, who has been watching Custer and Richardson succeed this postseason, has been impressed with how both players have developed. His praise makes one wonder why Self didn’t recruit the two local boys.

Custer and Richardson were diehard Kansas fans growing up.

“That’s where I got my love and passion for this game [was] going to KU games,” Richardson said.

While Richardson realized early on that he didn’t have the talent Kansas was seeking, Custer did.

“Growing up in that area, everyone is crazy about KU basketball,” Custer said. “It’s like one of the biggest basketball schools in the country. Everyone is insane about KU basketball. Obviously, I always wanted to go there.”

But the official call never came. Custer was heavily recruited by most of the Big 12, but Kansas failed to extend a scholarship offer.

After Custer committed to Iowa State before his senior year of high school, Self pulled him aside after a game in which Custer played against Kansas recruits at the Jayhawks’ high school camp.

“[Self said:] ‘Clay, look, you’re good enough to play at KU, but we’re too loaded at guard. So, it wouldn’t make much sense for you to come here,’ ” Custer recalled.

Although Custer and Self went their separate ways, it seemed to work out for the better.

Custer, Richardson and Self had their paths recently cross in San Antonio at the Final Four.

Richardson said he and Self had a brief conversation in which Self congratulated him on his success.

Custer also had a chance to speak with Self.

“How did it feel to play K-State in the Elite 8?” Self asked Custer.

Custer hinted to Self: “It wouldn’t feel as good as playing you on Monday night.”