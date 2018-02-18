Loyola clinches at least share of MVC title with win over Evansville

Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig scored six points Sunday against Evansville. Loyola shot 58 percent and made 9 of 19 three-point tries. | Ron Irby/AP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marques Townes scored 22 points and Clayton Custer added four 3-pointers and 17 points as Loyola claimed at least a share of its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship Sunday with a 76-66 victory over Evansville.

Donte Ingram added 14 points and Aundre Jackson 11 for the Ramblers (23-5, 13-3), who have won five straight and 12 of their last 13. Loyola claimed its first league title since 1986-87, when it shared the crown in the Midwestern City Conference — now the Horizon League — with Evansville.

“We’ve got more work to do, but I’m so proud of our guys to come in here and get a tough road win,’’ Ramblers coach Porter Moser said. ‘‘Turnovers really bothered us today, but Donte Ingram stepped up and hit some big shots and we made a lot of intangible plays that you need to have in order to win championships.”

The Ramblers shot 58 percent and made 9 of 19 3-point tries.

Ryan Taylor had three treys and 27 points for the Purple Aces.

Evansville (16-13, 6-10) led by one at halftime and the Ramblers didn’t take the lead for good until 11:19 of the second half. The lead remained in single digits until making 5 of 6 free throws over the final 44 seconds.

Loyola plays its final road game of the regular season Wednesday when it travels to Southern Illinois.