Loyola closes game on 29-6 run to sprint past Drake

Colleges 01/24/2018, 09:36pm
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Marques Townes scored 17 points, Clayton Custer added 14 with eight assists, and Loyola-Chicago used a big second-half run to beat Drake 80-57 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Cameron Krutwig scored 12 points and Lucas Williamson added 10 for the Ramblers (17-4, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who shot 56.7 from the field and trailed 31-29 at halftime.

Krutwig tied it at 31 with a layup and Custer made two layups amid a 10-2 run for a 41-34 lead with 15:43 to play. Drake’s Nick McGlynn tied it at 51 with a 3-pointer with 9:19 left, but Ben Richardson’s layup ignited a 22-2 run in which Williamson and Custer each hit 3s. The Bulldogs went without a field goal for nearly seven minutes during the stretch.

Graham Woodward scored 14 points, McGlynn added 12 and Reed Timmer had 10 with three assists for the Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3).

